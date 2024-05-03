Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
A big thing to watch now that the FTC placed a major condition on the Exxon-Pioneer deal: whether it reveals anything about how the regulators see other oil mergers.
State of play: The FTC forced Exxon to bar former Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield from the board, alleging "collusive" messages with OPEC+ members years ago aimed at limiting production.
Why it matters: While allowing Exxon-Pioneer, the FTC is still reviewing other planned mergers, including Chevron-Hess. It faces pressure from many Democrats to adopt a tough stance on consolidation.
What they're saying: Capital Alpha Partners' James Lucier said Thursday's action signals the end of the FTC's "relative hands-off policy" on oil mergers.
Between the lines: ClearView Energy Partners muses that White House political sensitivities around gas prices could have influenced the Sheffield action.
Yes, but: The counterpoint? There are no tea leaves to read here, because the FTC step was so case-specific.