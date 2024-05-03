A big thing to watch now that the FTC placed a major condition on the Exxon-Pioneer deal: whether it reveals anything about how the regulators see other oil mergers. State of play: The FTC forced Exxon to bar former Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield from the board, alleging "collusive" messages with OPEC+ members years ago aimed at limiting production.

Why it matters: While allowing Exxon-Pioneer, the FTC is still reviewing other planned mergers, including Chevron-Hess. It faces pressure from many Democrats to adopt a tough stance on consolidation.

What they're saying: Capital Alpha Partners' James Lucier said Thursday's action signals the end of the FTC's "relative hands-off policy" on oil mergers.

"Now, investors and management will have to look over their shoulders before contemplating a deal," Lucier, who thinks the FTC move against Sheffield is spurious, writes in a note.

Pioneer says Sheffield did nothing wrong.

Between the lines: ClearView Energy Partners muses that White House political sensitivities around gas prices could have influenced the Sheffield action.

The FTC may be "implicitly encouraging domestic operators seeking the Commission's approval for transactions to increase their production."

ClearView's note doesn't see a clear quid pro quo, but argues FTC authority over mergers "could give the Administration leverage over upstream producers."

Yes, but: The counterpoint? There are no tea leaves to read here, because the FTC step was so case-specific.