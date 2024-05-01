Microsoft inks huge energy deal amid data center demand growth

Investment giant Brookfield Asset Management will develop 10.5 gigawatts of renewable energy between 2026 and 2030 to serve Microsoft's power needs, the companies announced today.

Why it matters: The plan for projects in the U.S. and Europe is mammoth by corporate procurement standards.

And it comes amid concern that rising data center power thirst for generative AI and other uses will prolong fossil fuel reliance.

Stunning stat: The deal is roughly eight times bigger than the largest single corporate power purchase agreement in history, they said.

The big picture: It involves wind, solar, and "new or impactful carbon free energy generation technologies."

Microsoft hopes to match 100% of its power use on a 24/7 basis with "clean" sources by 2030.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

What we're watching: The "global framework agreement" also envisions expanding its scope and adding other continents.

