Microsoft inks huge energy deal amid data center demand growth

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
Investment giant Brookfield Asset Management will develop 10.5 gigawatts of renewable energy between 2026 and 2030 to serve Microsoft's power needs, the companies announced today.
Why it matters: The plan for projects in the U.S. and Europe is mammoth by corporate procurement standards.
Stunning stat: The deal is roughly eight times bigger than the largest single corporate power purchase agreement in history, they said.
The big picture: It involves wind, solar, and "new or impactful carbon free energy generation technologies."
What we're watching: The "global framework agreement" also envisions expanding its scope and adding other continents.
Go deeper: The FT, which first reported the news, has more details.
Subscribe for more Axios Generate in your inbox.