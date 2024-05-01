Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals Copper prices have been on a tear, converging with a broad rally in commodities, and flirting with their highest levels since 2022. Why it matters: Copper's versatility in construction, electronics, transportation and now AI applications makes it a go-to for industrial purposes, and as a useful gauge of economic health that's coined it the nickname "Dr. Copper."

Meanwhile, accelerating investment in green technologies has also boosted interest in the metal.

By the numbers: According to a recent report by the World Bank, copper prices are projected to rise 5% in 2024, before holding steady next year. Simultaneously, other commodities like gold and aluminum are expected to rise 8% and 4% in the same year.

On Monday, Copper prices closed at a two-year high, hitting $4.66 per pound before retreating with the broader market, holding near those levels in early Wednesday trading.

Context: Copper's strategic value was underscored last week, when mining giant Anglo American rejected a takeover of a $39 billion acquisition bid from the world's largest mining company, BHP Group. Anglo said the offer significantly undervalued the company and its prospects.

A potential takeover would mean controlling 10% of copper's global output by the combined companies.

Zoom in: The red metal is highly conductive and resistant to corrosion, and is critical to the global transition to green energy.

Renewable energy infrastructure like solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems rely heavily on the metal's conductivity.

The metal is used in electric vehicles and is also a key component in the manufacturing of battery systems, contributing to their reliability and overall performance.

Copper's price surge is also due to its limited supply.