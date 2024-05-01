Copper prices have been on a tear, converging with a broad rally in commodities, and flirting with their highest levels since 2022.
Why it matters: Copper's versatility in construction, electronics, transportation and now AI applications makes it a go-to for industrial purposes, and as a useful gauge of economic health that's coined it the nickname "Dr. Copper."
Meanwhile, accelerating investment in green technologies has also boosted interest in the metal.
By the numbers: According to a recent report by the World Bank, copper prices are projected to rise 5% in 2024, before holding steady next year. Simultaneously, other commodities like gold and aluminum are expected to rise 8% and 4% in the same year.
On Monday, Copper prices closed at a two-year high, hitting $4.66 per pound before retreating with the broader market, holding near those levels in early Wednesday trading.
Context: Copper's strategic value was underscored last week, when mining giant Anglo American rejected a takeover of a $39 billion acquisition bid from the world's largest mining company, BHP Group. Anglo said the offer significantly undervalued the company and its prospects.