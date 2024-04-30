Biden completes permitting rule

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The White House today unveiled final rules to speed up permitting for infrastructure projects — including transmission and low-carbon energy.
Why it matters: Accelerating timelines that often drag on for years would help realize the goals of the Democrats' 2022 climate law and the bipartisan 2021 infrastructure deal.
State of play: The Council on Environmental Quality rules, which implement permitting language in last year's debt ceiling agreement, include:
It adds to other ways Biden officials say they're giving more resources and attention to getting projects across the finish line.
Yes, but: The rules are rather modest compared with sweeping proposals that face long odds in Congress.
What we're watching: How much the new regulations really move the needle.
