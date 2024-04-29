On my screen: Oil demand and mining

🛢️ Veteran oil analyst Arjun Murti has another reason to be skeptical of peak oil: surprisingly resilient demand in advanced economies, Ben writes.

"OECD demand, which we agree is mature and we had thought could decline, is actually showing greater stability in 2024 than originally expected," he writes in a new post. Why it matters: That potential plateau (rather than an outright decline) would do less to offset rising demand in developing nations, where per-capita oil use is comparatively quite small. Full analysis.

⛏️ A new Breakthrough Institute report puts some numbers to mining volumes needed for climate-friendly power compared with fossil fuels.