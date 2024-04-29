Watch: A conversation on consumer energy adoption

On May 8 in Richmond, Virginia, Axios will host an event convening leaders in the energy and renewables industries for conversations considering how collaboration among consumers, government and industry can spearhead the future of energy consumption in Virginia and beyond.

Axios 1 big thing host & editor Niala Boodhoo will host one-on-one conversations with Virginia Department of Energy director Glenn Davis, City of Richmond office of sustainability director Laura Thomas, and VCU associate professor of urban and regional studies and planning Damian Pitt.

