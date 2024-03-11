Share on email (opens in new window)

Natural gas production heavyweight EQT Corp. is buying the big pipeline player Equitrans Midstream Corp., the latest in a wave of multibillion-dollar deals sweeping the U.S. oil and gas sector. The details: Equitrans assets include majority ownership of the major Mountain Valley Pipeline project in West Virginia and Virginia.

And the wider deal is valued at roughly $5.5 billion, with an enterprise value over $35 billion.

It creates what the companies call $250 million in annual synergies — and potentially $425 million — at a time when gas companies are confronted with low U.S. prices.

State of play: Creating the integrated company in the Appalachian Basin allows EQT to "thrive" amid gas price volatility, the companies said.

The cash flow from midstream assets it's acquiring provides a "structural" hedge, an investor deck states.

Thought bubble, via Axios Pro's Michael Flaherty: "Pipeline deals are hot right now. Natural gas prices have stabilized, pushing a wave of consolidation among producers and transporters."

The intrigue: It reunites EQT with Equitrans, a company it spun off in 2018. Equitrans stock jumped over 9% in pre-market trading.

Catch up quick: The North American industry is seeing a series of tie-ups spanning producers and pipeline companies.

The latter includes ONEOK's roughly $19 billion acquisition last year of Magellan Midstream Partners.

What's next: More U.S. deals, probably.