The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable hope to join Exxon's litigation against shareholder climate activists. Why it matters: It signals that the K Street powerhouses see this case as an important front in wider battles over shareholder activism on climate and other topics.

State of play: The groups yesterday asked a Texas federal judge to accept an amicus brief that says the SEC makes excluding resolutions too hard.

"By opening the door to shareholder proposals pushing social and political agendas, the SEC has allowed a subset of activists to commandeer corporate proxy statements for their own parochial ends," it states.

They say this is expensive and diverts time from "proper consideration of genuine proposals."

Catch up quick: Last month, Exxon sued Arjuna Capital and the group Follow This over a resolution seeking more expansive emissions targets.

The activists have moved to dismiss the case now that they've abandoned the resolution and vowed not to re-file it.

They accuse Exxon of trying to bully and silence advocates of tougher climate action.

Exxon argues the case should continue because SEC's interpretation is allowing resolutions "designed to disrupt" business and "harm" shareholders.

The bottom line: K Street has entered the chat.