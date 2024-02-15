Eye of Sauron for methane: Google, green group launch "unprecedented" tracker

A new initiative merges satellite tracking with AI and other powerful computing to create an Eye of Sauron-style tool for tracking methane. Why it matters: Methane is a powerful planet-warming gas, and oil and gas infrastructure is among the largest sources.

What's new: The Environmental Defense Fund next month will launch MethaneSAT, which will orbit Earth 15 times per day from 350 miles above.

Google is providing Cloud computing and applying AI to the satellite imagery.

The combined mapping and analyses create "unprecedented" power to pinpoint emissions — and give useful info to companies, researchers and the public, they said.

MIT Technology Review has more.

The big picture: "We're effectively putting on a really high-quality set of glasses, allowing us to look at the Earth and these emissions with a sharpness that we've never had before," EDF chief scientist Steven Hamburg told reporters.

What we're watching: How it might aid corporate and regulatory efforts.

And over 155 nations back a voluntary pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 (relative to 2020).

The bottom line: "This data puts a key into the hands of stakeholders around the world and gives them the ability to unlock reductions," Hamburg said.