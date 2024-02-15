Eye of Sauron for methane: Google, green group launch "unprecedented" tracker
A new initiative merges satellite tracking with AI and other powerful computing to create an Eye of Sauron-style tool for tracking methane.
Why it matters: Methane is a powerful planet-warming gas, and oil and gas infrastructure is among the largest sources.
What's new: The Environmental Defense Fund next month will launch MethaneSAT, which will orbit Earth 15 times per day from 350 miles above.
- Google is providing Cloud computing and applying AI to the satellite imagery.
- The combined mapping and analyses create "unprecedented" power to pinpoint emissions — and give useful info to companies, researchers and the public, they said.
The big picture: "We're effectively putting on a really high-quality set of glasses, allowing us to look at the Earth and these emissions with a sharpness that we've never had before," EDF chief scientist Steven Hamburg told reporters.
What we're watching: How it might aid corporate and regulatory efforts.
- And over 155 nations back a voluntary pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 (relative to 2020).
The bottom line: "This data puts a key into the hands of stakeholders around the world and gives them the ability to unlock reductions," Hamburg said.