Tom Steyer plans spring memoir-manifesto on climate

Tom Steyer — the hedge fund billionaire and former presidential candidate — will be out May 28 with a new book that's part business book, part climate manifesto and part memoir.

Why it matters: Styer argues that our "surest path to winning the climate war is developing and investing in cleaner tech" that's "Cheaper, Faster, Better" — the book's title.

"I first became a 'climate person' on a 2006 trip to Alaska with my family," when the glaciers he saw there decades earlier had disappeared, Steyer says in a statement through his representative, Robert Barnett.