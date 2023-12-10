Tornado damage in the Madison area of Nashville. Photo: Courtesy of the Nashville Office of Emergency Management

At least six people, including two children, were killed Saturday as tornadoes and severe storms pushed through Middle Tennessee.

What's happening: Local officials asked residents in and around Nashville to stay off the roads as recovery efforts began with daybreak Sunday.

More than 40,000 households in Middle Tennessee remained without power Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

Three people were killed on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area — located in the northern part of Nashville — according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management. Photos from the area showed catastrophic damage.

Police identified the victims as two adults and one 2-year-old who died when the storms toppled a mobile home and rolled it on top of another residence.

Another three people were confirmed dead in Montgomery County, which is about 60 miles northwest of Nashville.

The Montgomery County government said the dead included two adults and one child. Another 23 people were treated at the hospital.

What they're saying: "There's a long road of healing and recovery ahead for many of our neighbors," Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said. "We'll share information about how we can all support them in the days and weeks ahead."

The powerful storms hit the area on Saturday afternoon and evening. Videos on social media showed multiple large funnel clouds in different parts of the region.

Significant damage was reported throughout Nashville, Clarksville, Hendersonville and Gallatin.

The National Weather Service reports six tornadoes likely hit Middle Tennessee. The agency is also surveying damage of an apparent tornado in Kentucky, per the AP.

Editor's note: This breaking story has been updated with new details.