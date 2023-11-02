Pope Francis will attend COP28

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pope Francis presides over Holy Mass on Sunday in Vatican City. Photo: Grzegorz Galazka via Getty Images.

Pope Francis plans to spend three days at the COP28 climate summit, multiple outlets report, a visit that will increase the spotlight on the talks.

Why it matters: He'll be the first pontiff to attend an annual UN "conference of the parties," underscoring Francis' focus on climate during his tenure.

Driving the news: He announced his plan to attend the Dubai talks from Dec. 1-3 in an interview with Italy's RAI television.

"Our future is at stake, the future of our children and grandchildren. It requires some responsibility," he said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Catch up fast: Francis has elevated climate within the Vatican.

A first-time papal encyclical on climate in 2015 expressed concern about harms to the poor and vulnerable nations.

He followed that with a blunt "Exhortation" last month that calls for COP28 to produce more "obligatory" steps on energy transition.

What we're watching: Keep an eye out for details of his agenda.