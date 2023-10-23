Share on email (opens in new window)

U.S. oil industry consolidation is suddenly happening at breakneck speed.

Driving the news: This morning Chevron announced an all-stock deal to buy Hess Corp. for $53 billion, with a total deal value of $60B including debt.

It comes on the heels of Exxon's blockbuster Oct. 11 deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in an even larger transaction.

Why it matters: The deals (if regulators bless them) are reshaping the American industry as the two largest U.S. companies, flush with cash after a long stretch of high prices, snag giant independents.

State of play: Chevron's deal has big differences with Exxon's.

While Pioneer operates in the Permian Basin, Hess has operations in North Dakota's shale patch, as well as the offshore Gulf of Mexico.

It's a multinational player too, a huge part of the deal.

Hess has developments offshore Guyana — a major new oil frontier where Exxon is a major presence — and gas operations in the Gulf of Thailand.

The big picture: Exxon and Chevron are making big bets on robust and enduring oil and gas demand despite climate policies.

Chevron said the merged firm "is expected to grow production and free cash flow faster and for longer than Chevron's current five-year guidance."

What they're saying: "While Hess is based in the U.S., the real prize in the portfolio is Guyana where in less than a decade, the country has vaulted into one of the most important growth areas for non-OPEC oil production," Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said in emailed remarks to reporters.

What we're watching: How much more consolidation looms.

The bottom line: Dominoes are falling.