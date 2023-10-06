Share on email (opens in new window)

What to make of oil prices plummeting this week? Goldman Sachs analysts, for one, say it's "transitory."

Catch up fast: Prices continued their slide Thursday, with Brent falling under $83, a double-digit drop over the last week.

The big picture: One reason gets to an important phenomenon: tracking gasoline demand, which moves oil markets, is not an exact science.

The Goldman note argues that some measures of falling U.S. consumption are "overdone."

"[A]lternative measures of demand implied by ethanol blending and from the DoE ('unadjusted demand'), and physical prices suggest demand remains robust," they write.

The intrigue: Elsewhere, despite recession worries, they argue that while "higher rates will likely weigh on GDP and oil demand growth, the soft landing remains on track."

Goldman also cites "technical factors," like last week's expiration of the November Brent contract, behind the drop.

What's next: Goldman argues that inventory draws, "robust demand" and OPEC's pricing power together will keep Brent in the $80-$105 range.

Yes, but: Predicting oil prices is notoriously tough, but other analysts see the potential for crude to rebound after the steep selloff.