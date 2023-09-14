Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Prominent analysts just dropped a report that puts finer points on a reality many already suspect: the world is far from reaching Paris Agreement goals.

Driving the news: Some highlights from Wood Mackenzie's latest long-term outlook include estimates of the world's climate and how much it might cost to fix things.

Their "base case" — which models evolution of current policies and tech trends — shows warming of 2.5°C (4.5°F) above preindustrial levels. (Remember lots of awful stuff happens in a world that hot — even today's warming levels have dangerous effects.)

A pathway to "net-zero" emissions in 2050, consistent with the most ambitious Paris goal of 1.5°C, requires $2.7 trillion in annual investments.

State of play: Some kind of net-zero pledge covers 88% of global emissions.

But action isn't meeting ambition — no major country is even on track for 2030 interim targets, they find.

Renewables are growing fast but also face headwinds amid high interest rates, cost inflation and more.

A Paris-friendly pathway isn't just about more money. For instance, they cite urgent needs around permitting and supply chain constraints.

The intrigue: Wood Mac's estimates differ somewhat with the International Energy Agency.