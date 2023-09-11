Luxury EVs dominate the U.S. market

Share on email (opens in new window)

A key hurdle to making electric vehicles (EVs) truly mass-market: lots of them are luxury models.

Driving the news: This Energy Information Administration primer breaks down the market segmentation using data from Wards Intelligence.

There's no single definition or price point for "luxury" — Wards bases it on models' sizes, body type and price.

But, for instance, a "middle luxury" SUV starts at $50,000.

Of note: EVs generally have lower lifetime costs than gas-powered models due to fuel and maintenance savings.

Yes, but: EV sales are rising. And while the U.S. market is awash in expensive models, more EVs are arriving at several price points in the coming years.

