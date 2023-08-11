COP28 boss ramps up finance push
The United Arab Emirates official heading the next U.N. climate summit said he'll convene a "high level dialogue" next week to "drive progress" on a new finance framework.
Why it matters: Sultan al-Jaber's announcement is a recognition that global finance for stemming emissions and building resilience is far short of what's needed.
- Bolstering funds from wealthy nations, the private sector, and multilateral development banks (MDBs) is a key theme going into the late 2023 UN summit.
Driving the news: Al-Jaber disclosed the planned event in Dubai next week during remarks Thursday to Caribbean nation leaders in Barbados.
- He's hosting next week's two-day talks with prominent economists Vera Songwe and Nicholas Stern, who lead a group called the Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance.
The big picture: Al-Jaber stressed adaptation finance in his remarks to nations highly vulnerable to climate change.
- "This region knows only too well the human and economic costs of too little finance for climate adaptation and resilience," he said Thursday.
- Al-Jaber called for a doubling of adaptation finance by 2025.
Catch up fast: Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is leading a major push for greater MDB finance, and on more favorable terms — an effort al-Jaber name-checked in his remarks.