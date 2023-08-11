Share on email (opens in new window)

The United Arab Emirates official heading the next U.N. climate summit said he'll convene a "high level dialogue" next week to "drive progress" on a new finance framework.

Why it matters: Sultan al-Jaber's announcement is a recognition that global finance for stemming emissions and building resilience is far short of what's needed.

Bolstering funds from wealthy nations, the private sector, and multilateral development banks (MDBs) is a key theme going into the late 2023 UN summit.

Driving the news: Al-Jaber disclosed the planned event in Dubai next week during remarks Thursday to Caribbean nation leaders in Barbados.

He's hosting next week's two-day talks with prominent economists Vera Songwe and Nicholas Stern, who lead a group called the Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance.

The big picture: Al-Jaber stressed adaptation finance in his remarks to nations highly vulnerable to climate change.

"This region knows only too well the human and economic costs of too little finance for climate adaptation and resilience," he said Thursday.

Al-Jaber called for a doubling of adaptation finance by 2025.

Catch up fast: Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is leading a major push for greater MDB finance, and on more favorable terms — an effort al-Jaber name-checked in his remarks.