Minnesota regulators are beginning to review a key nickel mining proposal that promises to help the U.S. develop domestic supplies of raw materials for climate tech.

Driving the news: Talon Metals yesterday formally filed paperwork that will launch state environmental analysis of its proposal to build an underground mine in northern Minnesota.

It already counts electric vehicle giant Tesla among its customers, if the project comes to fruition.

Why it matters: Talon sits atop a wealth of high-grade nickel that could, in theory, help the U.S. cut reliance on foreign supplies.

The big picture: U.S. and state regulators now face a test of whether they can advance something with enormous geopolitical stakes and — like many other U.S. mines — locally-driven concerns.

Talon's roughly 80-acre Tamarack project is on state and private lands. But may need federal permits because, according to company documents, it contains wetlands.

Through the permit processes, Talon is likely to face the kind of environmental and Indigenous-led concerns that have derailed U.S. mining projects like Twin Metals, which is north of Talon's project.

But Talon has worked hard to assuage discontented residents, including by locating a DOE-backed processing plant and a waste storage facility out of state in North Dakota.

What they're saying: “There is bipartisan consensus among elected leaders in the United States that security of supply for the inputs required for clean energy systems is a national priority,” Todd Malan, Talon's head of climate strategy, in a statement.