Officials: Colorado's Marshall Fire caused by residential embers and detached power line
The 2021 Marshall Fire — the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history — started off as two fires, which combined to create the massive flames, Boulder County officials said Thursday.
Details: Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said during a press conference the first fire started at a residential property on Dec. 30, by embers leftover from about a week earlier during an attempt to dispose scrap wood and tree branches.
- The second fire started just south of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead about an hour later, likely from "hot particles" from an Xcel Energy detached power line.
Yes, but: Johnson said it's not clear when the two merged.
- He added that underground coal mine fires in the area cannot be ruled out as potential causes for the second event.
Why it matters: The findings provide a clearer picture of how the Marshall Fire started before developing into a catastrophic event, tearing through residential subdivision and crossing over a highway in the county.
What they're saying: "With every home that burned that day, people lost everything — all their possessions, family heirlooms, were turned to ash," Johnson, who grew emotional as he spoke, said Thursday noting he lost his home in the fire.
Context: The wildfire killed two people — Edna Nadine Turnbull, 91, and Robert Sharpe, 69 — and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and commercial structures in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.
By the numbers: The blaze cost more than $2 billion in damage and burned more than 6,000 acres.
- While Colorado is accustomed to wildfires, the blaze tore through dense neighborhoods. The fire was made worse by hot, dry conditions and long stretches of warm weather — a likely byproduct of climate change.
Between the lines: Johnson said restrictions were in place when it happened and said high winds contributed to the wildfire's spreading.
- He also confirmed the people who lived at the site where the first fire started were members of the Twelve Tribes, a religious group. The group had been a focus of investigation for their alleged role in the flames, the Denver Post reported last year.
- But: Firefighters had OK'd their burying of scrapwood days before the fire started.
The intrigue: District Attorney Michael Dougherty said after reviewing evidence, no criminal charges will be filed in connection to the blaze.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information about the Twelve Tribes alleged role in the fire.