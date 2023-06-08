Skip to main content
Officials: Colorado's Marshall Fire caused by residential embers and detached power line

Esteban L. Hernandez

Burned cars sit in front of a home decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 4, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The 2021 Marshall Fire — the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history — started off as two fires, which combined to create the massive flames, Boulder County officials said Thursday.

Details: Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said during a press conference the first fire started at a residential property on Dec. 30, by embers leftover from about a week earlier during an attempt to dispose scrap wood and tree branches.

  • The second fire started just south of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead about an hour later, likely from "hot particles" from an Xcel Energy detached power line.

Yes, but: Johnson said it's not clear when the two merged.

  • He added that underground coal mine fires in the area cannot be ruled out as potential causes for the second event.

Why it matters: The findings provide a clearer picture of how the Marshall Fire started before developing into a catastrophic event, tearing through residential subdivision and crossing over a highway in the county.

What they're saying: "With every home that burned that day, people lost everything — all their possessions, family heirlooms, were turned to ash," Johnson, who grew emotional as he spoke, said Thursday noting he lost his home in the fire.

Context: The wildfire killed two people — Edna Nadine Turnbull, 91, and Robert Sharpe, 69 — and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and commercial structures in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.

By the numbers: The blaze cost more than $2 billion in damage and burned more than 6,000 acres.

  • While Colorado is accustomed to wildfires, the blaze tore through dense neighborhoods. The fire was made worse by hot, dry conditions and long stretches of warm weather — a likely byproduct of climate change.

Between the lines: Johnson said restrictions were in place when it happened and said high winds contributed to the wildfire's spreading.

  • He also confirmed the people who lived at the site where the first fire started were members of the Twelve Tribes, a religious group. The group had been a focus of investigation for their alleged role in the flames, the Denver Post reported last year.
  • But: Firefighters had OK'd their burying of scrapwood days before the fire started.

The intrigue: District Attorney Michael Dougherty said after reviewing evidence, no criminal charges will be filed in connection to the blaze.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information about the Twelve Tribes alleged role in the fire.

