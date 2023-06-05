Saudi Arabia keeps oil markets guessing — again

Saudi Arabia helped end a cliffhanger over OPEC+ oil production levels but created fresh suspense — and potentially higher energy prices — in the process.

Driving the news: The kingdom will cut output by 1 million barrels per day in July, and then decide whether to continue with the lower output.

That reduction was a key result of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting as the group looks to stem price declines.

The end result could translate into higher prices at the pump as the U.S. summer driving season kicks into gear.

Catch up fast: OPEC+ also extended 2023 production cuts announced in April through 2024, while altering some nations' allotments.

The intricate outcome followed long and reportedly contentious talks in Vienna.

Why it matters: The Saudi move quickly started reversing the general slide in oil prices in recent weeks, though prices already got a bump last week on the U.S. debt ceiling deal.

The global benchmark Brent crude rallied above $75 per barrel early Monday, up nearly 3% from Friday's close.

What we're watching: Prices as well as whether the Saudis, OPEC's most powerful member, will further tighten markets by continuing the reductions.

"The pure possibility of the Saudi production cut extending beyond July will limit downside price pressure for the rest of 2023," Rystad Energy analyst Jorge Leon said in a note.

The intrigue: The moves will have some impact on U.S. gasoline prices, which are tethered to global crude prices, as the presidential race heats up.

The White House, which didn't respond to Axios' request for comment on Sunday, was furious when OPEC+ unveiled major production cuts last October; the reaction to April's cuts was more subdued.

What's next: The Saudi move comes just before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the kingdom later this week.