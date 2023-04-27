Oil deals decline — but a big rebound may loom

Data: KPMG; Table: Axios Visuals

This look ☝️ at the decline in U.S. oil and gas deals may be illustrating the calm before the storm, Ben writes.

Driving the news: The latest KPMG report shows a big drop in Q1, continuing last year's decline tracked by the firm, and other analysts.

But industry observers say several forces — notably companies sitting on lots of cash — could bring fresh consolidation.

What they're saying: "A wave of shale deals, reminiscent of upstream mergers in 2020 and 2021, may hit the Lower 48 over the next 12-18 months," KPMG's Mike Harling tells me via email.

Producers want to "secure inventory, create operational efficiencies and put their capital to work," said Harling, KPMG U.S.'s energy deal advisory and strategy leader.

The big picture: Harling is hardly alone.

Enverus' Andrew Dittmar says many publicly traded companies want more inventory. And multiple private equity-backed asset holders, especially in the prolific Permian Basin, are looking to sell.

"While adding this inventory likely won’t be cheap, in the long run it’s a less costly decision than running out of acreage to drill," he said via email.

The intrigue: Bloomberg reports that new mergers could be a fresh check on the production growth rate in the Permian.

"Companies are looking to buy up rivals to secure drilling sites for the future — not to boost their output immediately," they report.

What we're watching: Whether a mega-deal is lurking with industry balance sheets strong.