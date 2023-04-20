Data: Company reports; Chart: Axios Visuals

Scenes from a price war: Tesla's profits and margins fell in Q1 as several rounds of price cuts hit the EV maker's financials.

Driving the news: Tesla reported a $2.5 billion Q1 profit and $23.3 billion in revenues (the lion's share from its car business), during a quarter that saw record deliveries.

The big picture: "We've taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin," CEO Elon Musk told analysts on a call.

"We expect our vehicles, over time, will be able to generate significant profit through autonomy," he said Wednesday.

Its Q1 investor deck says operating margins "reduced at a manageable rate."

Quick take: A dicey economy, growing competition, and Musk's unfiltered online persona are emerging as threats to the U.S. EV sales leader.

But the climate law lifted the cap on the number of vehicles per manufacturer eligible for federal consumer subsidies — a big win for Tesla, which had long ago hit the ceiling.

What they're saying: Price cuts and tax credits make the Model 3 and Model Y "far more attainable" for U.S. customers, Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell said.

"Given the limited number of affordable EVs on the market, these actions certainly help in the short term to increase sales volume and fend off the growing number of competitors."

But she notes problems facing Tesla, such as an aging product lineup.

The bottom line: Tesla is gambling.