Carbon emissions accounting player grows as data demands escalate

Watershed, a startup that helps companies analyze and cut their greenhouse gases, is acquiring emissions accounting and data firm VitalMetrics.

Why it matters: It's an increasingly competitive space as demands rise on corporations to better track and report their climate footprints and reduce them.

Driving the news: Watershed's announcement this morning calls access to VitalMetrics' "Comprehensive Environmental Data Archive" (CEDA) a major competitive advantage.

"Watershed customers will be able to measure their emissions with new levels of global coverage and granularity, while meeting rising standards for verification and audit," it states.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The big picture: In the U.S., all eyes are on looming disclosure rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

More broadly, companies face pressure to track their own emissions and supply chains.

That happens via voluntary groups like the Carbon Disclosure Project and European rules.

What we're watching: Whether there will be more consolidation as startups compete with each other and major accounting firms.

Catch up fast: Watershed backers include prominent venture firms Sequoia and Kleiner Perkins, and it counts Walmart, Airbnb, BlackRock and other heavyweights among its customers.

The company, founded in 2019, has raised a total of $84 million and claimed a $1 billion valuation in early 2022, when it announced a $70 million Series B round.

What's next: VitalMetrics' president and chief scientist Sangwon Suh — who founded the company in 2005 — will be lead scientist at Watershed, alongside Steve Davis.