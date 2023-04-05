Hawaii could soon require tourists to pay a fee to visit state parks and trails under a bill moving through the state legislature.

Why it matters: Tourism has significantly exacerbated environmental damage to the islands, which already suffer outsized climate change effects. Locals have increasingly voiced frustration over the years amid reports of visitors harassing wild animals, hurting coral reefs and leaving behind plastic waste.

Details: Though legislators are still mulling how much to charge for a tourism fee, the bill would require visitors to pay for a license that would grant access to state-designated parks, forests, hiking trails and other natural areas.

The program would go into effect on July 1, 2025.

Hawaii residents would be exempt; they must have filed or paid state income taxes for the previous year or be able to provide evidence of their address via documents such as a state driver's license.

The bill, if enacted, would follow similar models implemented in other popular travel destinations including Venice, Italy, New Zealand and Ecuador's Galapagos Islands.

The big picture: It's not the first time officials have raised the possibility of a tourism fee — Gov. Josh Green (D) campaigned last year on imposing a $50 "climate impact fee" for any tourist entering the state, the Honolulu Civil Beat notes.

The number of tourists from the rest of the U.S. has especially spiked in the past year after taking a dip due to the pandemic — it was up 29% n September 2022 compared to the same month in 2019, according to data from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.