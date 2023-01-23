Erling Haaland: Scoring machine

Erling Haaland recorded a hat trick in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton on Sunday, upping his total to 25 goals just over halfway through his inaugural Premier League campaign.

Why it matters: With 18 games left, the 22-year-old Norwegian is on pace for 48 goals, which would shatter the record for the most scored in a Premier League season of any length.

34 is the record in a 42-match season, accomplished by Newcastle's Andy Cole (1993-94) and Blackburn's Alan Shearer (1994-95).

in a 42-match season, accomplished by Newcastle's Andy Cole (1993-94) and Blackburn's Alan Shearer (1994-95). 32 is the record since the league switched to 38-game seasons in 1995-96, set by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in 2017-18.

State of play: Haaland's current total would have led the league in each of the past four full seasons, and it's not as if he's being aided by a leaguewide scoring boom:

His lead over second place (Harry Kane, 15) is the same as Kane's lead over the six players tied for 21st place.

Wild stat: Sunday was Haaland's fourth Premier League hat trick in just his 19th career appearance. The next fastest Premier League player to hit that mark? Ruud van Nistelrooy in his 65th appearance.