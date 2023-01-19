Data: Basketball Reference; Chart: Axios Visuals

The NBA is experiencing a points explosion amid the most prolific offensive environment in half a century.

By the numbers: Scoring is way up this season at both the team and individual level.

Points per game: Teams were averaging 114.1 points per game entering Wednesday, the highest mark since the 1969-70 season.

Teams were averaging 114.1 points per game entering Wednesday, the highest mark since the 1969-70 season. 20-point scorers: 43 qualified players are averaging at least 20 points per game. The all-time record is 31.

43 qualified players are averaging at least 20 points per game. The all-time record is 31. 40-point games: A player has scored 40+ points on 106 separate occasions already, including 24 times this month alone. The record of 137 such games (2018-19) is set to be demolished.

A player has scored 40+ points on 106 separate occasions already, including 24 times this month alone. The record of 137 such games (2018-19) is set to be demolished. 50-point games: The 50-point mark has been hit 16 times, on pace to break the record for most in a non-Wilt Chamberlain season (23 in 2019-20).

Data: Basketball Reference; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Scoring and offensive efficiency have been steadily rising for years thanks largely to the three-point revolution.

Teams are making (12.3) and taking (34.3) nearly twice as many threes per game this season as they did just a decade ago (6.4 and 18.4).

Yes, but: Three-point volume is actually down slightly over the past two seasons, so that can no longer be the simple explanation for what's happening.

Between the lines: One theory that could explain the scoring surge is that (a) the NBA has never had more talent, and (b) that talent has never been used at such a high rate, notes Sportico's Lev Akabas.

Small-ball lineups mean fewer rim protectors, making it easier for those high-usage stars to score at the rim or get fouled. To wit, free throw attempts are at their highest mark in a decade.

Leaguewide pace (possessions per 48 minutes) is also up from last season, so players and teams simply have more scoring opportunities.

Plus: You can't discount what's happening — or, in this case, not happening — on the other side of the ball.