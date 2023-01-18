Maya Moore hangs 'em up, officially

Maya Moore, who left professional basketball in 2019 to focus on social justice issues, officially retired on Monday.

Why it matters: Despite a relatively short career, Moore, 33, compiled a résumé so impressive that she'll still go down as one of the greatest players ever. In fact, ESPN ranked her No. 4 less than two years ago.

By the numbers: Moore's accomplishments between college and the WNBA are stunning, and that's to say nothing of her two Olympic golds and two EuroLeague titles.

At UConn (2007-11), she won two NCAA championships, was a two-time POY and is one of two players to be named to the AP All-America first team all four years (Courtney Paris, Oklahoma). She went 150-4 and is the Huskies' all-time leading scorer.

Fun fact: Moore is one of just four players to win the Gatorade POY (high school), Naismith POY (NCAA) and WNBA MVP, joined by Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles.

The backdrop: Moore stepped away from basketball four years ago and helped overturn the conviction of Jonathan Irons, a family friend who she believed had been wrongfully imprisoned since 1998.

She helped secure Irons' release in 2020, then they got married. Last year, they had their first child together.

What they're saying: "She decided that winning championships off the court was more fulfilling than the championships she won on the court," said UConn coach Geno Auriemma. "I'm really proud of her."