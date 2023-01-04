Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced on Tuesday by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, which signed him to a contract through 2024-25 reportedly worth as much as $90 million annually.

The big picture: The shocking transfer is already fueling the debate about Saudi Arabia using "sportswashing" to distract from its poor human rights record and boost its image internationally, per AP.

The Portuguese star, who has more Instagram followers (528 million) and soccer goals than any other human, immediately raises the profile of both Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League.

The Riyadh-based club — currently in first place — has seen its Instagram account balloon from 864,000 followers to 8.8 million in the past week while Ronaldo's jersey is flying off the shelves.

Ronaldo is reportedly expected to become an ambassador of Saudi Arabia's joint bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup. Lionel Messi is currently a tourism ambassador for the country.

By the numbers: The deal's sponsorship aspects could bring its value to over $200 million per year, making Ronaldo, 37, the highest-paid athlete in the history of sports — by a lot.

What he's saying: "In Europe, my work is done. This is a new challenge," Ronaldo said during an Al-Nassr press conference. "I am really, really happy to be here."

The backdrop: Though Ronaldo, 37, is inarguably an all-time great, this move comes at the lowest point in his career after an ugly exit from Manchester United and a disappointing World Cup.

What's next: Al-Nassr's next game is tomorrow, but Ronaldo is more likely to make his debut on Jan. 14 in a Riyadh Derby clash against second-place Al-Shabab.