A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Northern California early Tuesday morning roughly 12 miles west-southwest of the town of Ferndale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Why it matters: The quake had left more than 71,000 customers without power in Humboldt County as of mid-morning Tuesday, which is a majority of the customers tracked in the county, according to poweroutage.us.

The big picture: The survey said the quake was recorded around 2:34 am PT in the Pacific Ocean just off the coast.

It said there was a low likelihood of casualties from the quake but minor damage was possible.

What they're saying: The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said on social media that no tsunami was expected to follow the quake and asked residents to avoid calling 911 unless they were experiencing an immediate emergency.

