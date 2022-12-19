Baseball's big spenders: $3.5 billion and counting this offseason

Data: Spotrac; Table: Axios Visuals

This time last year, MLB teams and players were nearly three weeks into what would become the league's longest-ever lockout. Now, those same teams have set a record for offseason spending.

By the numbers: Entering Sunday, 28 teams had signed 69 free agents to $3.53 billion in guaranteed major league contracts, per Spotrac, already surpassing the record of $3.31 billion set the last offseason.

Top spenders: 81% of all money has been spent by just eight teams: Yankees ($573.5 million), Giants ($463.2 million), Mets ($461.7 million), Phillies ($387 million), Padres ($326 million), Cubs ($265.3 million), Rangers ($229.7 million) and Red Sox ($141.5 million).

Non-spenders: The Marlins and Brewers are the only two teams that have yet to sign anyone to a major league contract.

The intrigue: Nearly one-third of all free agent money ($1.11 billion) has gone to four-star shortstops.

Carlos Correa, Giants: 13 years, $350 million

Trea Turner, Phillies: 11 years, $300 million

Xander Bogaerts, Padres: 11 years, $280 million

Dansby Swanson, Cubs: 7 years, $177 million

What to watch: All the biggest names are off the board, but there's still plenty of talent available. Our top 10 remaining free agents: