NHL teams are turning to tandem goalies. Here's how it's going

Being an NHL goalie has become an increasingly punishing task in a league where shot volume and scoring are on the rise. The solution? Tandems.

By the numbers: Primary goaltenders were in vogue earlier this century. Now, every goalie with 20-plus starts has a teammate who has started at least six games, too.

During the 2007-08 season, 22 goalies started at least 50 games, 13 started more than 60 and six started more than 70, per ESPN.

For the 2021-22 season, 16 goalies started at least 50 games, four started more than 60 and none started more than 70.

State of play: Not all tandems are created equal. This season, just four teams have two goalies with at least seven wins each:

Golden Knights: Logan Thompson (13 wins) and Adin Hill (7)

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin (10) and Semyon Varlamov (7)

Oilers: Stuart Skinner (9) and Jack Campbell (7)

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov (8) and Matt Murray (7)

The intrigue: The Maple Leafs actually use a trio of goalies and are the only team with three who've played at least 10 games (Erik Källgren, plus the two above). And with an 18-5-6 record, something is working.