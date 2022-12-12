Mets owner Steve Cohen goes on offseason spending spree for talent

When Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020 and became by far MLB's richest owner, everyone knew he would splurge on talent. But few could have predicted quite this level of spending.

Why it matters: The Mets' 2023 payroll has already swollen to a record $345 million, plus an additional $76.2 million in luxury tax. Those tax payments alone exceed what about a dozen teams are expected to spend on their entire rosters next season.

By the numbers: Cohen has doled out 23 years worth of contracts to six players this offseason for a total of $461.7 million, including nearly $360 million last week alone.

Last year was more of the same, with Francisco Lindor, Max Scherzer and Starling Marte getting $549 combined across 17 years.

All told, the Mets have 12 players who are set to make a base salary of $10+ million next season; no other team has more than eight.

The backdrop: Cohen's gargantuan tax bill is partly the product of his own wealth. The new CBA signed last spring featured a new competitive balance tax threshold so high it was nicknamed the "Cohen Tax."

How it works: Teams are taxed for having payrolls that exceed four specific thresholds, with penalties increasing at each threshold.

The highest threshold was aimed at Cohen, who's worth almost three times ($17.5 billion) as much as the next-richest owner ($6.2 billion). But so far, he's been undeterred by the tax penalties.

The big picture: MLB teams handed out a record $1.6 billion to 20 free agents at last week's Winter Meetings.

