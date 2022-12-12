Nuclear fusion "breakthrough" reportedly arrives

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is expected to announce a major step forward in nuclear fusion energy on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Decades of effort have gone into fusion energy, which promises almost limitless carbon-free power — without the dangerous waste from traditional fission reactors.

Driving the news: The breakthrough came in the past two weeks at the National Ignition Facility of the federal Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the Financial Times scooped.

Granholm will announce scientists for the first time have produced "a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain — a major milestone in the decades-long, multibillion-dollar quest to develop a technology that provides unlimited, cheap, clean power," the Washington Post adds.

Reality check: Progress in showing conceptual viability would be just one stop on the long scientific, technical and financial road to commercializing this long-elusive holy grail.

What's next: Granholm's announcement tomorrow is billed as a "major scientific breakthrough."

