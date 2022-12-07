Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove sets world record fastball for charity

San Diego Padres righty Joe Musgrove set a rather unique record last week, throwing the fastest pitch Antarctica has ever seen, all in the name of charity.

Details: Musgrove's 86-mph offering was months in the making, requiring a fundraising effort, loads of red tape and a makeshift pitching mound.

He raised $100,000 in September for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, an organization he's supported for years that helps people with physical challenges pursue active lifestyles.

Musgrove brought three guests: 16-year-old varsity baseball player Landis Sims, who was born without arms or lower legs, and Paralympians Roderick Sewell and Justin Phongsavanh.

After finally securing the permits to attempt the record, they arrived via boat and found a spot flat enough to throw, making a mound from Antarctic gravel.

Sims threw a couple of pitches, too, hitting 44 mph after Musgrove's record-setting toss.

What they're saying: "This trip exceeded every expectation I had," Musgrove told MLB.com. "I'm just very, very grateful that I was given the opportunity ... to make a little bit of an impact."