Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove sets world record fastball for charity
San Diego Padres righty Joe Musgrove set a rather unique record last week, throwing the fastest pitch Antarctica has ever seen, all in the name of charity.
Details: Musgrove's 86-mph offering was months in the making, requiring a fundraising effort, loads of red tape and a makeshift pitching mound.
- He raised $100,000 in September for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, an organization he's supported for years that helps people with physical challenges pursue active lifestyles.
Musgrove brought three guests: 16-year-old varsity baseball player Landis Sims, who was born without arms or lower legs, and Paralympians Roderick Sewell and Justin Phongsavanh.
- After finally securing the permits to attempt the record, they arrived via boat and found a spot flat enough to throw, making a mound from Antarctic gravel.
- Sims threw a couple of pitches, too, hitting 44 mph after Musgrove's record-setting toss.
What they're saying: "This trip exceeded every expectation I had," Musgrove told MLB.com. "I'm just very, very grateful that I was given the opportunity ... to make a little bit of an impact."