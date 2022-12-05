MLB's in-person Winter Meetings are back

Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are back in person for the first time in three years, and a free-agent frenzy is expected across the four-day event, which began Sunday.

State of play: Hundreds of team reps and player agents have taken over San Diego's Manchester Grand Hyatt, where a record $1.07 billion worth of contracts were handed out to 19 free agents in 2019.

Between the lines: The top free agents can be broken into three groups: shortstops, starting pitchers, and Aaron Judge.

Jacob deGrom is off the board after Friday's mega-deal with the Rangers, but the Mets may replace him with Justin Verlander. Carlos Rodón has plenty of suitors after compiling a 2.67 ERA since 2021. Judge: The reigning MVP and new AL home run king is likely to receive nine years and at least $300 million, probably from either the Yankees or Giants.

The backdrop: The Winter Meetings were canceled last year amid MLB's longest-ever lockout.

Coming up: MLB's first-ever draft lottery takes place tomorrow, with the 18 non-playoff teams vying for the top six picks. The Nationals, A's and Pirates have the best odds (16.5%) to land the No. 1 pick.