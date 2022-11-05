Tornadoes leave 1 dead, multiple missing in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma

People look at their damaged house after tornados in Texas in March 22, 2022. Photo: Bo Lee/Xinhua via Getty Images

At least one person has died and multiple people remain missing after destructive tornadoes crashed into Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday.

The big picture: Authorities are still assessing the damage and injuries from the storms, which leveled at least 50 homes in Texas alone, per the Associated Press.

Details: Several tornadoes were spotted across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, which all had tornado warnings in effect Friday, according to National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center data.

Photos and videos of the storms showed destroyed homes and massive debris.

At least one death was confirmed in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, the city's emergency manager told AP.

The National Weather Service will conduct surveys Saturday to confirm the storms and their intensities.

Worth noting: Multiple tornado emergencies were issued Friday, too, including one in Idabel, Oklahoma, according to the NWS alerts from Friday.

These emergencies are rarely called and often indicate significant damage and a high number of fatalities are expected.

Zoom in: Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County in Oklahoma, told the Texarkana Gazette that people were still trapped inside homes and other buildings late Friday night.

"Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted Friday night.

What's next: The storm front will move eastward, bringing thunderstorms and rain to Louisiana and Mississippi, but severe threats remain much lower, according to the prediction center.

