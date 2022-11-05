Tornadoes leave 1 dead, multiple missing in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma
At least one person has died and multiple people remain missing after destructive tornadoes crashed into Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday.
The big picture: Authorities are still assessing the damage and injuries from the storms, which leveled at least 50 homes in Texas alone, per the Associated Press.
Details: Several tornadoes were spotted across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, which all had tornado warnings in effect Friday, according to National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center data.
- Photos and videos of the storms showed destroyed homes and massive debris.
- At least one death was confirmed in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, the city's emergency manager told AP.
- The National Weather Service will conduct surveys Saturday to confirm the storms and their intensities.
Worth noting: Multiple tornado emergencies were issued Friday, too, including one in Idabel, Oklahoma, according to the NWS alerts from Friday.
- These emergencies are rarely called and often indicate significant damage and a high number of fatalities are expected.
Zoom in: Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County in Oklahoma, told the Texarkana Gazette that people were still trapped inside homes and other buildings late Friday night.
- "Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted Friday night.
What's next: The storm front will move eastward, bringing thunderstorms and rain to Louisiana and Mississippi, but severe threats remain much lower, according to the prediction center.
