5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, California near San Jose on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Driving the news: The USGS said the quake was 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers) deep and that it struck around 11:42am local time roughly 8.7 miles (14 km) east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose.
- There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.
What they're saying: "Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this region," the California Geological Survey said on social media Tuesday.
The big picture: Android warned users just a few seconds before the quake thanks to an app, called MyShake, developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.
- Bay Area Rapid Transit said around noon local time that its trains were running at reduced speeds after the quake for track inspections. It advised passengers to expect 10- to 15-minute residual delays.
- Caltrain also said its trains were running at reduced speeds.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.