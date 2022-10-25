5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, California near San Jose on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Driving the news: The USGS said the quake was 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers) deep and that it struck around 11:42am local time roughly 8.7 miles (14 km) east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

What they're saying: "Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this region," the California Geological Survey said on social media Tuesday.

The big picture: Android warned users just a few seconds before the quake thanks to an app, called MyShake, developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

Bay Area Rapid Transit said around noon local time that its trains were running at reduced speeds after the quake for track inspections. It advised passengers to expect 10- to 15-minute residual delays.

Caltrain also said its trains were running at reduced speeds.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.