Terraset launches new approach to CO2 removal

A new nonprofit called Terraset just launched that will pool donations for purchasing carbon removal services in a push to speed growth of the nascent tech.

How it works: It aims to draw upon "climate-conscious individuals, foundations, family offices, and donor advised funds."

"We’re here to channel more of the philanthropic dollars to carbon removal," the site states.

It's working with startups including the direct air capture firm Heirloom and Charm Industrial, which transforms biomass into "bio-oil" and buries it underground.

Protocol scooped Terraset's arrival and has much more.

Why it matters: If removal ever scales, it could complement — not replace! — renewables, EVs, efficiency, and other tech that slashes new emissions.

Quick take: Terraset's emergence is the latest sign that efforts to scale removal tech go well beyond traditional venture finance and development models.