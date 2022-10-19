Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are slowing down

Global CO2 from fossil fuels is projected to rise by just under 1% this year, well under last year's 6% growth, per a new International Energy Agency estimate.

Why it matters: "CO2 emissions are growing far less quickly this year than some people feared," IEA head Fatih Birol said in a statement. Fossil fuel-related emissions are the vast bulk of the global total.

The big picture: "The rise in global CO2 emissions this year would be much larger — more than tripling to reach close to 1 billion tonnes — were it not for the major deployments of renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles (EVs) around the world," IEA said.

Yes, but: Emissions need to decline steeply to keep Paris Agreement goals within reach. But holding growth in check is a first step and obviously better than large increases.