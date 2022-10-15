Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Extreme floods lead to deaths and evacuations in Australia

Herb Scribner
Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows a flooded area in Victoria, Australia.

Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows a flooded area in Victoria, Australia. Photo: Bai Xue/Xinhua via Getty Images

Unfathomable flooding has led to multiple deaths and a number of evacuations across Australia, impacting residents who are still reeling from floods earlier in the week.

The big picture: At least 20 people have died in 2023 related to widespread flooding that has been driven by climate change, according to climate scientists.

Details: Two people were killed and hundreds of homes were flooded due to torrential rain on Australian land that had already been flooded in recent days, the New York Times reports.

  • People across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania were asked to evacuate due to the flash floods, per CNN.

Zoom in: At least 500 homes were flooded in Victoria and that might only increase in the days ahead.

  • David Clayton, Victoria's assistant police commissioner, told the Times that “we would see some of the largest evacuations we’ve ever seen.”

Flashback: Earlier this month, heavy rains in southeastern Australia left thousands of homes without power, Axios' Rebecca Falconer reports. Emergency services had to conduct multiple rescues as well.

  • Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Jonathan How predicted that "life-threatening flash-flooding" was "on the way"

What we're watching: Authorities told NYT that Australia will remain at risk for flooding for weeks, especially if there is a medium level of rain.

