Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows a flooded area in Victoria, Australia. Photo: Bai Xue/Xinhua via Getty Images

Unfathomable flooding has led to multiple deaths and a number of evacuations across Australia, impacting residents who are still reeling from floods earlier in the week.

The big picture: At least 20 people have died in 2023 related to widespread flooding that has been driven by climate change, according to climate scientists.

Details: Two people were killed and hundreds of homes were flooded due to torrential rain on Australian land that had already been flooded in recent days, the New York Times reports.

People across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania were asked to evacuate due to the flash floods, per CNN.

Zoom in: At least 500 homes were flooded in Victoria and that might only increase in the days ahead.

David Clayton, Victoria's assistant police commissioner, told the Times that “we would see some of the largest evacuations we’ve ever seen.”

Flashback: Earlier this month, heavy rains in southeastern Australia left thousands of homes without power, Axios' Rebecca Falconer reports. Emergency services had to conduct multiple rescues as well.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Jonathan How predicted that "life-threatening flash-flooding" was "on the way"

What we're watching: Authorities told NYT that Australia will remain at risk for flooding for weeks, especially if there is a medium level of rain.

