Nuclear power giant Westinghouse being bought for $7.9 billion

Brookfield Renewable Partners and uranium fuel supplier Cameco said that they've agreed to buy Pennsylvania-based nuclear power company Westinghouse Electric for $7.9 billion from Brookfield Business Partners.

Why it matters: This reflects renewed global interest in nuclear power, including new U.S. federal incentives, driven by both geopolitical and climate concerns.

Details: Westinghouse went bankrupt just five years ago, after which owner Toshiba sold it to Brookfield Business Partners for $4.6 billion (including debt).

Sister investment shop Brookfield Renewable now will invest $2.3 billion for a 51% equity stake in Westinghouse, while Cameco will buy 49% for $2.2 billion.

The Canadian firms also will assume $3.4 billion in existing debt.

The bottom line: Westinghouse tech is in nearly half the world's existing nuclear reactors, with the FT noting that it also "could benefit from a push to replace suppliers to the more than 30 western reactors that operate on Russian technology."