"There's just not enough water": California drought hits grocery stores

California's drought and high summer temperatures are making it difficult to grow tomatoes in the Golden State.

The big picture: As a result, grocery prices — already at record highs — could climb even more.

Driving the news: Despite low supply and a substantial increase in prices, production has dropped significantly compared to the beginning of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Water availability is the main issue for tomato producers, who are challenged by another year of lower-than-average rainfall and reduced water allocations, the department said.

What they're saying: "There's just not enough water to grow everything that we normally grow," Don Cameron, president of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, told Reuters.

Expected production continues to decrease as the season progresses.

By the numbers: California accounts for roughly 95% of the nation's processed tomato production and about 35% of global production.

In August, the Department of Agriculture reduced its forecast of California's tomato production for the year to 10.5 million tons from the 12.2 million tons predicted in January.

Threat level: The ongoing "megadrought" in the Southwest is the first human-driven regional drought on record, studies show, and is affecting water resources in the growing region, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.