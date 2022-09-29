The Dodgers' season is one for the ages

The Dodgers won their franchise-record 107th game on Wednesday, putting a bow on one of the greatest regular seasons in MLB history.

By the numbers: With seven games left, they have a chance to become just the seventh team to win 110 games in a season.

Their +322 run differential is the sixth-best since 1900 and the best since the 1939 Yankees. It's also nearly 100 better than second place (Yankees, +235).

Their 494 runs allowed put them just about on pace to allow the fewest of any team this century (2015 Cardinals, 525).

Fans have contributed, too: Their average attendance of 47,687 trails only 2019 (49,065) for the most in franchise history, and is 17% higher than second place this season (Cardinals, 40,775).

Between the lines: The Dodgers' payroll ranks second behind only the Mets, but money alone can't buy this many wins. It's the depth beyond their stars that once again is driving their success.

Unheralded guys like Trayce Thompson (Klay's little brother) and Tyler Anderson have stepped in for the struggling Cody Bellinger and injured Walker Buehler.

Injuries could have sunk them — they've lost the fourth-most days to the IL among all teams — but instead they've battled to a historic end.

The big picture: The Dodgers' 2022 season is an all-timer in a vacuum, but is even more impressive when you look at the 10-year run it's capping off.

The only time since 2013 they failed to win the division was last year — when they won 106 games.

They're the only team in MLB history to win 106+ games in three straight full seasons. In the non-full season, all they did was win the World Series.

Their 927 wins since 2013 are 72 more than second place (Yankees, 855), roughly the same as the difference between the Yankees and the ninth-place Cubs (784).

The bottom line: The Dodgers are very good at baseball — so good that one might be tempted to say there's something in the water in Southern California. Then again, the Angels exist.