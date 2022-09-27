NFL scraps the Pro Bowl in favor of flag football, skills competition

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with a weeklong skills competition and flag football game.

Why it matters: This is as much about getting rid of a struggling event as it is about elevating flag football — a critical piece of the NFL's growth plans.

Details: The new event will be called "The Pro Bowl Games," and the inaugural event will take place in Las Vegas this upcoming February, the week before Super Bowl LVII.

The big picture: This is the NFL's latest push to bring flag football to the masses.

The backdrop: Even without the benefits of raising flag football's profile, the Pro Bowl was long overdue for a makeover.