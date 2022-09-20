Category 2 Hurricane Fiona to be season's first major hurricane in Atlantic
Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 2 storm, is forecast to become the season's first major hurricane in the Atlantic.
Threat level: The storm was strengthening Monday evening as it moved northwest and continued to unleash heavy rains across Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic, where "life-threatening" flash flooding, landslides and tide levels were likely, per the National Hurricane Center. Fiona was expected to develop into a Category 3 storm near the Turks and Caicos by Tuesday morning.
- After pummeling Puerto Rico, the hurricane slammed into the Dominican Republic on Monday, triggering mudslides that damaged highways and forced resorts to close.
What we're watching: Though Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic have taken the worst hits so far, the storm was expected to also pose a threat to the Turks and Caicos Islands as well as Bermuda.
The big picture: Fiona left over 1.4 million people in Puerto Rico without power on Sunday as it caused an island-wide outage five years after Hurricane Maria struck.
- Rapidly rising waterways have led rivers to crest at record heights.
- President Biden said Monday that the federal government has deployed 300 personnel to Puerto Rico to assist with response and recovery.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.