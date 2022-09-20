Category 2 Hurricane Fiona to be season's first major hurricane in Atlantic

Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 2 storm, is forecast to become the season's first major hurricane in the Atlantic.

Threat level: The storm was strengthening Monday evening as it moved northwest and continued to unleash heavy rains across Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic, where "life-threatening" flash flooding, landslides and tide levels were likely, per the National Hurricane Center. Fiona was expected to develop into a Category 3 storm near the Turks and Caicos by Tuesday morning.

After pummeling Puerto Rico, the hurricane slammed into the Dominican Republic on Monday, triggering mudslides that damaged highways and forced resorts to close.

What we're watching: Though Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic have taken the worst hits so far, the storm was expected to also pose a threat to the Turks and Caicos Islands as well as Bermuda.

The big picture: Fiona left over 1.4 million people in Puerto Rico without power on Sunday as it caused an island-wide outage five years after Hurricane Maria struck.

Rapidly rising waterways have led rivers to crest at record heights.

President Biden said Monday that the federal government has deployed 300 personnel to Puerto Rico to assist with response and recovery.

