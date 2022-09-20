Skip to main content
Energy & Environment

Category 2 Hurricane Fiona to be season's first major hurricane in Atlantic

Shawna Chen
Photo of a street flooded with water as strong winds blow palm tree leaves backwards
View of a park in Samana, Dominican Republic, on Monday. Photo: Erika Santelices/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 2 storm, is forecast to become the season's first major hurricane in the Atlantic.

Threat level: The storm was strengthening Monday evening as it moved northwest and continued to unleash heavy rains across Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic, where "life-threatening" flash flooding, landslides and tide levels were likely, per the National Hurricane Center. Fiona was expected to develop into a Category 3 storm near the Turks and Caicos by Tuesday morning.

  • After pummeling Puerto Rico, the hurricane slammed into the Dominican Republic on Monday, triggering mudslides that damaged highways and forced resorts to close.

What we're watching: Though Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic have taken the worst hits so far, the storm was expected to also pose a threat to the Turks and Caicos Islands as well as Bermuda.

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The big picture: Fiona left over 1.4 million people in Puerto Rico without power on Sunday as it caused an island-wide outage five years after Hurricane Maria struck.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

