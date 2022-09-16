Groups unveil climate law ad push ahead of midterms

Climate and progressive groups are launching a $10 million, 12-week ad campaign touting the new energy law, an effort targeted at young people and communities of color.

Driving the news: The ads begin Monday on streaming services and social media platforms in states including Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and a few others.

They're designed to "educate voters" about the law's benefits, per the rollout from Climate Power, the League of Conservation Voters, Black Progressive Action Coalition (BPAC), Somos Votantes and the NRDC Action Fund.

"Communities of color have often been left out of conversations about combating climate change, the good jobs created as a means of protecting our natural resources, and decreasing energy costs," BPAC head Adrianne Shropshire said in a statement.

Zoom in: The first three spots are called "Swipe," "Solve It," and "The Facts."

Why it matters: The campaign — which also includes in-state events Climate Power will host — is part of much wider moves by various climate advocates to promote the law's energy and climate provisions.

There's a flurry of election-season activity and the new ads kick off what the groups call a multiyear push.

The big picture: Several states in the buy are midterm battlegrounds. But a Climate Power spokesperson said locations were chosen for reasons including...