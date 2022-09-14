Skip to main content
NFL betting sees new record in Week 1

Jeff Tracy
Data: GeoComply; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

The NFL's opening weekend saw a record amount of legal online betting activity — hardly a surprise given the proliferation of legal wagering across the country.

By the numbers: There were 103.1 million sportsbook logins from Thursday through Sunday night across the 21 states (plus D.C.) where online sports betting is live and legal, per geolocation firm GeoComply.

  • That's up from 60.1 million during last year's opening weekend, a 71.5% increase.
  • New York, which didn't have legal online betting last year, led the way with 15.7 million logins, or 15.3% of the total. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois rounded out the top five.
