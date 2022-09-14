NFL betting sees new record in Week 1

Data: GeoComply; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios

The NFL's opening weekend saw a record amount of legal online betting activity — hardly a surprise given the proliferation of legal wagering across the country.

By the numbers: There were 103.1 million sportsbook logins from Thursday through Sunday night across the 21 states (plus D.C.) where online sports betting is live and legal, per geolocation firm GeoComply.