57 mins ago
California lawmakers vote to keep key nuclear plant open
California's lawmakers voted overnight to extend the life of Diablo Canyon, the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
Why it matters: Policymakers in multiple countries are re-thinking nuclear phaseouts as they grapple with climate change and strained power grids.
Driving the news: The endorsement of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan means the plant may keep running until 2030, five years beyond the previously planned shutdown.
- The plan includes offering Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's largest power company, a $1.4 billion forgivable loan.
Yes, but: AP notes that "uncertainties remain" with the effort, noting Pacific Gas & Electric still needs permission from federal regulators to keep it running.
- The company will also seek to tap a $6 billion program in the bipartisan infrastructure law to keep nuclear plants open.
