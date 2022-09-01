California lawmakers vote to keep key nuclear plant open

California's lawmakers voted overnight to extend the life of Diablo Canyon, the state's last operating nuclear power plant.

Why it matters: Policymakers in multiple countries are re-thinking nuclear phaseouts as they grapple with climate change and strained power grids.

Driving the news: The endorsement of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan means the plant may keep running until 2030, five years beyond the previously planned shutdown.

The plan includes offering Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's largest power company, a $1.4 billion forgivable loan.

Yes, but: AP notes that "uncertainties remain" with the effort, noting Pacific Gas & Electric still needs permission from federal regulators to keep it running.

The company will also seek to tap a $6 billion program in the bipartisan infrastructure law to keep nuclear plants open.

