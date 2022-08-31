U.S. solar factories prepare for liftoff

U.S. solar equipment manufacturing is about to grow, but there are miles to go before reaching the White House goal of becoming a global heavyweight.

Driving the news: First Solar said Tuesday it is planning to invest up to $1 billion in a new panel factory in the southeast.

The company is also spending nearly $200 million to expand production in Ohio.

Why it matters: It's among several early signs the new climate law will sway investment.

It created new tax breaks for clean energy manufacturing projects, and extended incentives for generation projects.

CEO Mark Widmar wrote the law has "delivered precisely the durable solar industrial policy that we’ve long advocated for."

SPI Energy last week cited the law in announcing new solar wafer manufacturing plans.

The big picture: Analysts expect billions of dollars in incentives will spur other new announcements and help bring tentative plans to fruition.

"We expect that solar companies will prioritize bringing new ingot, wafer and module factories to the U.S.," Pol Lezcano, BloombergNEF's lead North American solar analyst, said via email.

"There is definitely going to be a boom in domestic manufacturing," Sylvia Leyva Martinez, a senior Wood Mackenzie analyst, tells Axios.

She said the combination of the manufacturing tax credits and extended credits for building new generation projects will work in concert.

She said the combination of the manufacturing tax credits and extended credits for building new generation projects will work in concert.

The Solar Energy Industries Association, in a report, said the law could help lift U.S. manufacturing to 50 gigawatts of capacity by 2030 (but also cautions on several pitfalls).

Yes, but: The U.S. remains far behind China and other regions in the supply chain for panels and other equipment.

Chinese manufacturers made 180 gigawatts worth of panels last year, per BloombergNEF.

In 2021 the U.S. manufactured enough panels to provide 8 gigawatts of generating capacity, Lezcano said.

BloombergNEF is tracking another 7 gigawatts already announced or under construction by companies including Hanwha Q Cells and First Solar.

What we're watching: How many more projects materialize — and when.