How hurricanes wreck baby names

After devastating Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana in 2005, 83% fewer babies were named Katrina over the next 10 years than in the year before, Axios data-visualization journalist Nicki Camberg found.

Why it matters: Major hurricanes stick in the American public consciousness, with consequences for years to come.

The bottom line: The names of the 30 deadliest U.S. mainland hurricanes all became much less popular in the years after landfall.